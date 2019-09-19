The second of two public hearings for Sandy Township’s Fiscal Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant program was held Monday.
The township’s allocation will be $156,959, which represents an increase of $4,755 from 2018.
The township is proposing to utilize the 2019 FFY CDBG funds, approximately 82 percent or $128,707, for Platt Road sanitary sewer extension, according to Tracy Frampton of EADS Group, Clarion. EADS township’s CDBG administrator.
Approximately 18 percent, or $28,252, goes toward program administration, said Frampton.
The proposed project is a multi-year funded project, said Frampton.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs (including affirmatively furthering fair housing), inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the CDBG funding. Also, it is to review program performance, discuss development of proposed activities and receive comments on these activities, particularly from lower income persons.
The national objectives of CDBG funds include:
- Benefit to low/moderate income (LMI) persons
- Preventing or eliminating slums or blight
- Responding to urgent need — existing conditions must pose a serious and immediate threat to health and/or welfare and other finances are not available to meet the need.
At least 70 percent of the funds must be used for activities that benefit LMI persons.
Joel Keen, an owner of Keen’s Mobile Home Court located in the Platt Road area, said he is not in favor of this project. He said he believes it would double water and sewage costs and potentially put them out of business. He also said if the costs of water and sewage increase it could also mean the people who live in the trailer court may not be able to afford to live there anymore.
The supervisors noted the project is being considered due to the potential for contamination of water in that area.
In 2014, approximately 100 homes were surveyed in the proposed project area for their sanitary sewer disposal as part of a potential Act 537 Plan update, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Of these homes approximately 44 were found to have confirmed malfunctioning on-lot sewage disposal systems, said Arbaugh. A majority of these malfunctions were located in the two mobile home parks in the area.
Also, groundwater samples were taken from 12 individual drinking water wells within the general vicinity. The results indicated that 41.6 percent of the wells do not meet the standards for the safe drinking water standards for E. Coli and Total Coliform.
The supervisors also said even if the project receives final approval by the township, additional funding is needed to complete the project and it could take a couple years to complete the project.
Adoption of the 2019 CDBG application is scheduled for November.