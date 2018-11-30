DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors held a public work session Tuesday to discuss the 2019 general fund, municipal authority and state fund budgets.
For nearly five hours, the supervisors reviewed the proposed budgets line item by item under both the income and expenses, modifying the numbers and finalizing the budget for preliminary adoption, which is expected at Monday’s 7 p.m. regular meeting.
The proposed municipal authority budget is now balanced. When first presented at the Nov. 19 meeting, there was a deficit of $145,037. Revenues were listed at $3,689,600 while expenses were listed at $3,834,637.
Now, revenues are still listed at $3,689,600 while expenses are listed at $3,509,437.
Township Engineer Perry Bowser said after speaking with the township’s accountant, it was decided that they could pull the engineering, design and permitting costs, which is $325,000, out of the operating budget and place it in the municipality fund capital budget. Engineering services in preparation for PENNVEST financing is for design and permitting work required to make application for PENNVEST funding of construction to address excessive sewer system inflow and infiltration. Upon approval of financing, to the extent permitted, the design and permitting expenditures will be reimbursed to the capital fund and financed by the PENNVEST loan/grant award. Any new debt service will become part of the operating budget for future years. The $325,000 temporary advance will have to be repaid to the appropriate fund after reimbursement from PENNVEST.
For the general fund budget, total revenues were listed at $5,178,000.
While expenditures were listed at $4,575,151 prior to the meeting, that number will most likely change after the supervisors made changes on various budget line items.
When it was time to discuss police expenses, Officer-in-Charge Kris Kruzelak made a request that the township hire two new full-time police officers in 2019.
Wednesday, Kruzelak told the Courier Express that he requested two additional officers because the quarterly Uniform Crimes Report is still showing an increase in the crime rate compared to 2017. At the Nov. 19 meeting, Kruzelak stated that Part 1 offenses are still up. They were 141 compared to 118 last year. That was an 18 1/2 percent increase, he said.
The township’s Part 2 offenses during the third quarter were at 1,083 this year compared to last year’s figure of 1,012, which represents a 7 percent increase, he said.
In addition to the increase in crime, Kruzelak said the police department wants to be even more proactive for the safety of the community and the officers.
“I felt the supervisors were working hard to accommodate that the way they were going through each budget line to make some cuts. If they can work it out to where it wouldn’t increase taxes, I think they were all for it,” said Kruzelak.
Kruzelak said the department currently has nine full-time police officers, including himself and a sergeant/detective, plus two part-time officer. He said they have been short-handed since the loss of officer Patrick Straub, who died earlier this year as a result of a two-vehicle crash while off duty.
Township officials stated that the cost of two additional police officers would cost an additional $181,000. Kruzelak noted the benefit package varies depending on whether an officer has a family or is single.
In 2018, the township budgeted $680,000 for full-time police officers. The proposed 2019 budget currently shows that the township budgeted $593,000.
Part-time police officers were budgeted at $60,000 in 2018 and currently proposed at $55,000 for 2019. In 2018, the township budget showed overtime wages listed at $65,000 and proposed the same for 2019.
