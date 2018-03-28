DuBOIS — A fire destroyed a home in the West Liberty area of Sandy Township Monday night, according to fire Chief Steve Dunlap.
Firefighters received the call for a reported structure fire with entrapment at 6:24 p.m. at 70 Walls Road, Dunlap said.
“A boy got out of the house before firefighters arrived at the scene,” Dunlap said. “We did rescue three of their dogs and had to put them on oxygen. The owners took them to the vet and they are okay.”
The ranch-style house, located behind Johnson Motors and owned by Jared Royer, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. There were no issues putting the fire out even though it was windy. The fire spread fast when the door was left open, Dunlap said. Royer’s daughter, Danielle Royer, lives there with her four children, he added.
The cause of the fire is being ruled accidental. Dunlap said there was an outdoor cigarette receptacle which caught the bushes and the house on fire and it spread to the ceiling of the porch.
The house, which was insured for $213,500, was destroyed, said Dunlap, noting that the roof caved in.
Firefighters were at the scene until 8:45 p.m. The Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
This was the second structure fire in two weeks in the township, Dunlap noted. An accidental fire in Treasure Lake destroyed a home on March 19.
