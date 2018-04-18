DuBOIS — A sewer rate ordinance amendment was discussed at Monday’s Sandy Township Municipal Authority meeting.
“The township engineer and manager request approval to work with the township solicitor to prepare and advertise an amendment to the Sandy Township Ordinance allowing for use of sewer meters for the purpose of billing customers who have monthly water consumption in excess of 500,000 gallons per month and who can demonstrate their sanitary sewer discharge is significantly lower than their water consumption,” said Engineer Perry Bowser.
Also, the ordinance amendment will provide for a lower inflow and infiltration surcharge for all authority sewer customers who can demonstrate, through an authority developed sewer lateral and building inspection program, that their private sewer facilities are not contributing to the inflow and infiltration flows collected by the authority’s sanitary sewer collection system, Bowser said.
“So we discussed over the past months, reducing the I&I surcharge and this ordinance, as we’re proposing, would lower it for those individuals that can show that they’re not contributing to the I&I,’ Bowser said.
“While we’re at it, we may as well take a look at whatever needs to be changed and do it all at one time,” said Solicitor Greg Kruk. “So, I’d like to work with Perry to do whatever we need to do.”
Manager Dave Monella said he and Bowser are still reviewing proposals from four entities that are interested in purchasing the township’s municipal authority — the City of DuBois, Aqua, Pennsylvania American and Suez.
Monella said they will contact the entities to see if the proposed sewer rate revisions may change what they have in their proposals.
The supervisors also approved a representation letter and fee agreement with Salzmann Hughes P.C., attorneys at law.
“This is the firm that we would use for any of the municipal authority work we have coming up,” Monella said.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers expressed appreciation to Monella, Bowser and Kruk for their ongoing work with the task that was given to them more than a year ago.
“We’ll look at the best resolution for the township customers on the water and sewer authority. Thank you for continuing your work,” Jeffers said.
