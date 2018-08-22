DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Dave Monella responded to residents’ questions and concerns regarding the proposed sale of the sanitary sewer and water systems at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
The questions addressed were those voiced at the Aug. 13 special supervisors meeting, which was held at the Oklahoma Fire Hall and attended by at least 70 people concerned about the transfer and two proposals for the purchase of those systems. The proposals were submitted by Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. and the City of DuBois.
“I’m sure I didn’t hit on all of them from last week’s meeting, but what I did was I put some of them together with, honestly, the best answers I could come up with and, of course, during the public comment period tonight, if there are other questions, I’m sure that Mr. Jeffers will welcome those,” Monella said.
If Aqua became the new owner of the system, could they provide the township with water?
“They (Aqua) hope to still be supplied by the city’s water source, but if need be, they had other options,” Monella said.
Is Aqua able to work with developers? Will Aqua have to build a new sewer plant on the west side of the township?
“Aqua has always stated that development is their main target, and that they will work with the township to help provide for growth in the township,” Monella said.
As far as the sewer plant in the west side of the township, Monella said that he didn’t know the answer to that question.
A resident feels the township is not getting enough for the system — $12 million — and that the township should look at other companies before making a decision. Why sell when the township has very limited liability on the system? The township purchases the water and sewer and the city is responsible for all the state requirements.
Monella said the township contacted three water and wastewater companies and six municipalities to inquire if there was interest in the system. The township received letters of interest from all three water and wastewater companies and a letter of interest from one of the municipalities.
“After some review of the system and correspondence, two of the companies declined to go farther and submit a proposal,” Monella said. “We ended up with just two proposals from the City of DuBois and Aqua Pennsylvania.”
Regarding limited liability, Monella said the township is fully responsible for the quantity and quality of the water to its customers.
The township is required by the state to:
- Have certified operators.
- Submit a Chapter 94 each year on the water system.
- Provide all the testing and results to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
- Be responsible for leak detection and repairs, maintenance on any of the township-owned lines, pump houses and water tank.
“To say the township has limited liability is not at all an accurate statement. There is a tremendous amount of expense associated with the water system,” Monella said.
Comments were made that the township should not be making a profit off the customer.
The township municipal authority is responsible for water meter reads each month to calculate the amount of water to each user of the township system, along with the total amount of sewage sent to be treated either at the city plant or at the township-owned plant in Slab Run, Monella said.
The township receives an invoice from the city just as any user of the system would. The township customer receives a bill from the township with the total amount of usage processed by the township.
“There are operating costs, building work, maintenance and product costs, which increases the per thousand rate to the township customer. We do not increase over what is needed to operate the systems,” Monella said.
During both the municipal authority meeting and the supervisors’ regular meeting Monday, the supervisors tabled the transfer of its sanitary sewer and water systems of the township and municipal authority until its next regular meeting “to make one final attempt to try and sit down with the city, try one more time, to get something started on an authority between the two municipalities on water and sewer,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis, who initiated the motion.
The supervisors rescheduled their regular meeting for Sept. 3 due to the Labor Day holiday. It will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at the township building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.