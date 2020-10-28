DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided an update recently regarding a resident’s complaint that a Penn Highlands DuBois parking lot project is causing heavy amounts of sediment to be transported into a nearby stream, causing additional flooding of his property.
At the Oct. 5 supervisors’ meeting, Rod Morris, who lives across from the DuBois Alliance Church, requested help from the township for the flooding in his yard.
Arbaugh, at last week’s meeting, said he and Supervisor Sam Mollica met with the Conservation District the week of Oct. 5. He said they reviewed the parking lot construction project at the hospital, stormwater retention basins and outlet structures, Morris’ yard, and they walked the stream from the parking lot project through Morris’ yard.
The parking lot project looked like everything was being managed correctly, said Arbaugh.
The Conservation District explained again that the township would need a joint permit (U.S. Army Corp/PA Department of Environmental Protection) for any work in the stream in Morris’ yard.
The Conservation District also didn’t believe the sediment accumulation in Morris’ yard came from the hospital parking lot construction project, and was not going to have the contractor do any work to remove the material from the stream in Morris’ yard, said Arbaugh.
This view was supported as they walked down the stream and saw no evidence of sediment accumulation or staining that would typically be seen from sediment getting off-site, said Arbaugh.
Additionally, there was thick vegetative growth in the stream, indicating that the problem may have existed for a longer period of time, he said.
Also, Arbaugh said the township did reach out to an engineering firm to gauge pricing for the joint permit.
“We are waiting to see what those costs would be, but they initially thought it would be in the $10,000-$20,000 range,” said Arbaugh. “Even if a permit was obtained and the work completed, the issue would most likely reoccur and need to be done every 5 to 10 years.”