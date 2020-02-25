DuBOIS — An update on Sandy Township’s capital budget was provided by Manager Shawn Arbaugh at the recent supervisors’ meeting.
“We had some concerns and questions from the public last time on our capital budget, specifically, if monies were set aside for a new building,” said Arbaugh.
Research showed that between 2015 and 2018 a memo was prepared each year with a recommendation to put money into a capital reserve fund, he said.
“Between those years, we looked at 2014 to present and really the capital reserve fund didn’t change by a whole lot, indicating that no money was actually physically transferred from the general fund into that capital reserve fund,” said Arbaugh. “We didn’t see anywhere in the budget where a line item showed a transfer into that capital reserve fund.”
“We can always use that capital reserve fund portion of it for a new building in the future,” said Arbaugh. “A lot of it’s there in case of emergency type situations or significant need.”
In December 2019, the supervisors approved the 2020 budget, which included a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, with 1.0 mill of that increase for the new building fund. As the revenue comes in from the 1.0 mill of tax money, Arbaugh said that will be placed into the new building fund.
Zito MediaThe township and Treasure Lake have been working with Zito Media to try and resolve issues with high-speed internet and cable television service in Treasure Lake.
“It does seem that they have resolved most of the issues,” said Arbaugh. “It seems like we’re not receiving any complaints here at the township.”
He said Zito is planning to replace a large cable modem termination system (CMTS) on March 4. The township will post notification on its website and Facebook page.
“That’s going to allow more reliability and significantly higher speeds if you purchase a different package,” said Arbaugh. “So we’ll allow higher speeds within the Lake with this new CMTS hardware.”
Railroad crossingsArbaugh said he recently met with representatives from the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad to talk about some different crossings in the township and the City of DuBois.
“They did tell us that Larkeytown is going to be completed this year, so we’re happy to get that done, it’s a pretty bad intersection,” said Arbaugh.
Additionally, the railroad is going to look at updating two other railroad crossings — one on Platt Road and the other on Shaffer Road.