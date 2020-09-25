DuBOIS — A first draft report of the consolidation study for Sandy Township and the City of DuBois is expected around mid-October, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh, at this week’s supervisors’ meeting, said that the study is still underway by the Pennsylvania Economy League.
“They (PEL) did complete all the interviews recently. They also completed all the financial analysis. They’re on target for October completion, so we’re still expecting a first draft report in mid-October,” said Arbaugh.
Once the township receives that report, it will be shared with the supervisors and the city council. The consolidation committee will also convene to review the draft document, said Arbaugh.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum – one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were rejected by Sandy Township residents.
Noise ordinanceThe supervisors adopted a noise ordinance resolution.
In 2019, Arbaugh said the township was granted the ability to use the noise ordinance to substitute the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s enforcement on the township’s liquor establishments.
“This is a resolution to continue that process, to be able to use our noise ordinance in lieu of PLCB enforcement at noise issues,” said Arbaugh. “We have to send another petition, conduct another hearing, and this is the first step in the process to submit the petition. And with this resolution.”
Arbaugh noted that the PLCB gave the township a one-year trial period to see how the process went.
“So next time, historically, they grant them for five plus years. So they hopefully will schedule a hearing, they’ll take public comment and then grant it for five additional years,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors unanimously adopted the resolution.
Police Chief Kris Kruzelak said the township has not had many complaints sent to bars.
“I think because of COVID-19 kind of put a hamper on that,” said Kruzelak. “But even before that, I think there might be just maybe one incident where we had to use the noise meter and it was well below what’s in the ordinance.”