DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Dave Monella gave an update on the appraisal of its municipal authority at Monday’s meeting.
Township Manager Dave Monella said he and township Engineer Perry Bowser are still gathering information for Gary Shambaugh to continue with the evaluation of the township’s water and sewer systems.
At its May 23 meeting, the supervisors approved hiring Shambaugh to perform the appraisal of the value of the township’s water and sewer systems and to pay the fees and costs of the appraisals. The cost of the appraisal is $15,500.
On Feb. 15, the township learned that four entities are interested in purchasing its municipal authority — the City of DuBois, Aqua, Pennsylvania American and Suez.
Packets, including instructions to the interested parties on what subsequent steps to take, were sent to those entities. The interested parties had until March 20 to respond with bid proposals. The township is still reviewing those proposals with its consulting engineers.
Monella also said township crews have been busy with the manhole repairs, having spent some time at the Slab Run plant last week.
“There were some issues down there that they had to get the plant cleaned up a little earlier than anticipated,” Monella said. “Things are going okay with that now.”
Supervisor Dave Sylvis thanked Monella and Bowser for their “due diligence” on the sewage system work and keeping on top of things.
“How much longer do you think it’ll take to get the information from Mr. Shambaugh?” Supervisor Kevin Salandra said.
Monella estimated it would probably take another week.
No. 2 Shaft Road Bridge Project
The supervisors accepted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Completion Report for the No. 2 Shaft Road Bridge Project. The total project cost was $25,008.27.
Proposed Turnback agreement
Monella said PennDOT has approached the township about a proposed turnback agreement.
“It’s very preliminary at this point, but we’re (Monella and Bowser) taking a look at it,” said Monella.
CDBG 2017 Contract
The supervisors authorized the signatures on the Community Development Block Grant 2017 contract agreement in the amount of $135,287.
ECHO Cottage ribbon cutting
It was announced that the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Elder Cottage will be at 2 p.m. June 26 on Yale Road, DuBois.
