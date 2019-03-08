Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh updated the supervisors about the possibility of adopting a noise ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
At their Feb. 18 meeting, two township business owners asked the supervisors to consider passing a noise ordinance because continuous complaints have erupted over the last three months against the Warehouse Pub & Deli, 5356 Rockton Road.
Owner Ray Medred believes those complaints have been unwarranted, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
“I’ve been there for 10 years, never had a problem,” said Medred.
The complaints have resulted in an officer from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board responding and issuing a summons. It was suggested by the PLCB officer that Medred ask the supervisors to adopt a noise ordinance which takes it out of the hands of the PLCB. Instead, township police would respond if a complaint is made.
It was mentioned that the City of DuBois adopted a noise ordinance several years ago and it took care of bogus claims, according to the previous article.
On Monday, Arbaugh said the township did some further research into a noise ordinance and how it affects the PLCB and the regulated entities in the township.
“We would have to pass a noise ordinance, and then have a hearing with the PLCB to have it approved that we would launch a compliance with that noise ordinance and the PLCB would be out of it,” said Arbaugh. “I did have the opportunity to sit in a hearing with the City of DuBois to see the process, and understand the process.”
Currently, Arbaugh said he is working with township Solicitor Greg Kruk on a draft ordinance for the supervisors’ consideration.
DuBois After 5
Arbaugh discussed “DuBois After 5,” which is a group that is organizing a concert series at the DuBois Mall.
He said the group is planning to start on Friday, June 21, and continue into August.
“I’ve been named vice chairman of that group, so I’m working with them to bring entertainment and get everything squared away for that event,” said Arbaugh.
Emergency Cooperation Agreement
Arbaugh said that Snyder Township contacted the township Emergency Management Director to discuss an intergovernmental emergency cooperation agreement.
“We would need to pass a resolution to enter into that intergovernmental cooperation agreement,” said Arbaugh. “In two weeks, we’ll have that resolution prepared for your consideration.”
