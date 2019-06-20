Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, said a meeting was held recently with KTH Architects to discuss the preliminary design proposal for a possible new municipal building.
“At this point, they (KTH) are reviewing that and going to make some adjustments, based on our comments, and we expect to have a finalized preliminary conceptual design in about three weeks,” said Arbaugh. “So hopefully, we’ll have that and have something to report to you in about a month.”
Fireworks
Township representatives have met with Treasure Lake and the fire and police departments to discuss the July 6 fireworks event at Treasure Lake.
“We just want to make sure we coordinate on how that’s all going to take place,” said Arbaugh. “One of the biggest things we really want to ... have people park at the mall parking lot, if possible. We’re going to have shuttle buses, starting at 4 p.m., picking folks up at the (DuBois) mall, near the Hampton Inn/Sears area, and shuttle them over to the fireworks.”
“There’s a lot going on, that day, over at Treasure Lake. There’s food vendors. There’s some music. There’s bouncy houses, kids’ inflatable stuff, a boat parade. So just encourage everyone to come out,” said Arbaugh. “If you don’t live in Treasure Lake, we encourage you to park at the mall and get shuttled over, and enjoy some alcoholic beverages and the event.”
Juniata Street bridge
Supervisor Dave Sylvis asked if there is any update on the Juniata Street bridge project.
Arbaugh said the pipe has been ordered for the project and noted the project is being done by the township.
“We have the permit in place,” said Arbaugh.
Sylvis asked if there is a projected start date, and Arbaugh said he didn’t have one at this time but he will report back when he does.
Zoning report
Zoning Officer Jim Keck announced that there were 11 permits issued in May. Construction for the month totaled $280,500, he said, including one new home.
Police department report
Officer-in-charge Kris Kruzelak, who was hired as the new police chief Monday night, effective July 1, said the police department completed its yearly qualification shoot last week.
“We did complete our accreditation mock assessment the week before, so our true assessment is scheduled for (June 27)and (June 28), which is next week, so big days coming up for the accreditation. The department’s preparing for that now.”