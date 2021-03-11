DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, during their municipal authority meeting, approved spending up to $200,000 in 2022 for the Platt Road sewer extension project.
“Currently, we have approximately $262,000 secured from CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) for federal fiscal years 2019 and 2020,” said Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We additionally are eligible for a Section 108 loan program, which allows us to take a loan out for up to $805,000. The loan can get repaid through CDBG allocations. So we could pay it back per allocation and just work on those projects for five years to pay that back.”
Arbaugh also said that he has spoken with the Appalachian Regional Commission, who is interested in helping to fund this project.
“They (ARC) have some monies available now,” said Arbaugh, noting that the township has a good chance of receiving at least $300,000.
The township will also explore other funding options, including grants that may become available over the course of the project, said Arbaugh.
Earlier in the meeting, the supervisors accepted the engineering proposal with Gwin, Dobson and Foreman for the Platt Road project.
“Recently the Act 537 Plan for this project was approved. We really want to move into the design,” said Arbaugh.
In addition to possibly helping the economic development in the Platt Road area, the project is expected to provide sewer service to approximately 90 homes.
Industrial Drive Access Road
Regarding the Industrial Drive Access Road project, Arbaugh said that the waterline relocation project has been completed. Dave Roman Excavating relocated 260 linear feet of a 12-inch waterline.
“He (Roman) was in and out in two days,” said Arbaugh. “He did really good work out there, had a crew attack it and we appreciate his work up there and his professionalism.”
The township was required to lower the waterline by about 2 feet to allow for construction of storm water structures, and provide enough cover over the waterline in areas that the township has to cut out material for the new roadway.
Industrial Drive is located between Lowe’s and Planet Fitness in the township.