DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Mark Sullivan, also the new building committee’s chairman, has suggested a break for the committee until a new board of supervisors is in place at the start of 2020.
“It seems with everything that’s being discussed there, a regional government center, the question of a regionalized police department came up and these are all questions that are outside of the building committee,” said Sullivan at this week’s supervisors’ meeting.
“Maybe I’m speaking for some of you guys sitting here, but I think the supervisors, as a whole, need to authorize the proceeding with the investigation of the regional police department,” said Sullivan. “If that’s something that’s going to be incorporated into a regional government center that needs to take place before we move forward with building. Everybody agrees that we need a building that’s on the committee, it’s just what all is that building going to have.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said when the new building committee was set up at the Aug. 19 meeting, he requested that the committee move along quicker than some of the past committees have moved and to research all possibilities.
Jeffers said “it got extended a little bit more” because the township received a letter from the City of DuBois and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio requesting the township consider exploring the possibility of a new regional government center to be shared by the two municipalities.
In fact, Suplizio attended a Sept. 23 building committee meeting.
“Try to have an answer by the next meeting for us and (township manager) Shawn (Arbaugh) maybe even check with our solicitor on this,” said Jeffers. “I feel pretty confident that the township, we cannot spend ... Sandy Township taxpayers’ money in another municipality. That’s always been the big controversy with Treasure Lake moving in to another community. Also, I’m pretty confident that we cannot have our municipal building in another community unless we own that property...”
“Even if we own that property outside of the boundaries of Sandy Township, that’s not permitted,” said Sullivan.
“With that in mind, does that stand for the city?” said Jeffers. “Because what the hold up was for the extended timeframe that is being stretched out here, is the city, being a third class city, governed by that, too? Can they spend their taxpayers money in Sandy Township? Can they relocate their point of origin or business offices in Sandy Township? I think that should’ve been looked at initially when it came up.”
Those questions need to be answered, in writing, by both the township and city solicitors before exploring a regional government center, said Jeffers.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra, also on the building committee, said the committee members are unable to do a regional police department study on their own and that’s why it’s better to wait until a new board of supervisors is in place.
Supervisors-elect Sam Mollica and Bill Beers Jr. are currently serving on the new building committee and may need to be replaced once they take office.
“If we can have an answer by the next meeting maybe we can have a new committee or be prepared to set up a new committee at the first of the year,” said Jeffers.