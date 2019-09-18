Members of Sandy Township’s new building committee have decided to explore the possibility of a regional government center with the City of DuBois.
At Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, Supervisor Mark Sullivan, also the committee’s chairman, said the new group met for the first time on Sept. 9 to begin to pursue options for a proposed new municipal building and police department. All members of the committee were in attendance.
Another committee meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 23, Sullivan said.
“We’re definitely looking at a new building,” said Sullivan, noting they reviewed preliminary drawings of a proposed new building with KTH Architects, DuBois.
Although renovating the current municipal building, located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., was considered, the committee believes that is not the best option.
Sullivan also said the township received a letter from the City of DuBois and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio requesting that the township consider exploring the possibility of a new “regional government center” to be shared by the two municipalities.
“There was enough interest with members of the committee that we thought this should be investigated,” said Sullivan. “So that’s where we stand at this point. In addition to maybe municipal offices, they were hoping for additional local county and state offices to be included in that facility. So at our next meeting, we’re hoping to take a closer look at some of those.”
The committee did not request any action or make any recommendations to the supervisors at this time.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked if acquiring additional land would be necessary with a proposed regional government center.
“The committee has just decided that they would investigate the possibility of a regional government center,” said Sullivan. “As far as where the building would be located or what size, that was not discussed.”
“The present building would not handle the capacity of a regional government, is that correct?” said Jeffers.
“The present building here has a hard time meeting the needs of Sandy Township,” said Sullivan.
“So (our) ears are open and eyes are open, right?” said Jeffers.
“You hit the nail on the head. Our ears and eyes are open. We’re going to be reviewing all of the avenues that are brought before us,” said Sullivan.