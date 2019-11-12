DuBOIS — Beginning Friday, Nov. 29, the North Point volunteer fire company serving Sandy Township will host a Christmas tree sale in the parking lot of RE/MAX Select Group realty, on state Route 255 outside the Treasure Lake front gate. All proceeds from the sale will go toward fire company equipment needs and facility updates.
The sale will be held on weekends from Black Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Specific dates of operation are Friday, Nov. 29, Saturday, Nov. 30, Sunday, Dec. 1, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7, 14, 8, and 15.)
Fire Chief Rob Burgeson explained, “Last Christmas Eve, our company drove Santa around to visit parts of the community on one of our firetrucks. We usually only get called out at what might be the worst time in a family’s life, so our tour with Santa gave us a chance to interact with residents on a happier kind of occasion than we typically get to. We all care a lot about the community and want to continue to foster those relations.”
Burgeson said firefighters hope to construct a new engine facility, and he explains how the firefighters will use the sale not only as a fundraiser toward that effort, but also an opportunity to educate the community about holiday fire safety.
“Statistically, fires happen most frequently around Christmas in the U.S. because of complications related to decorations,” he said. “With each tree we sell, we’ll provide a list of tips to help the community avoid holiday fire dangers.”
The firefighters themselves will cut the trees, which will be supplied by Terra Nurseries of Falls Creek (which is no longer in operation). They also will be able to mount trees in specific types of stands.
To pre-order a particular species or request any order specifications, call Rob Burgeson at 603-903-2624.