DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra recently met with Clearfield County tourism officials to discuss the possibility of making all-terrain (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) trails.
“There’s a grant that’s been given to do a feasibility study of making a trail from West Virginia to New York state, so they asked for our help,” said Salandra. “I don’t know if Shawn has talked to anybody since the meeting. I’ve talked to some residents; they’re very interested in helping out and trying to see what kind of trails we can get and something that might be a little bit more workable. I know ... some of the supervisors, as well as the police, were not in favor of ATV and UTV (being able to use) roads. They were looking at if we could connect some trails with some township roads. One of their three plans was to basically come through the DuBois area to go from West Virginia to New York. And that’s something that they determined is feasible.”
Salandra said the tourism group is planning a kick-off meeting July 10 or July 11. Neither Salandra or Arbaugh will be able to attend, but Arbaugh said he did talk to the consultant who is managing the feasibility study.
“They’re having a preliminary data gathering phase,” said Arbaugh. “They’re getting all of the mapping to find out where there are holes at that need filled with trails and roads, etc., to get the trail through.”
Arbaugh said the process is ongoing and the tourism group will keep the township updated.
“One thing that would make it better for landowners, they actually have a bill sponsored in the House to absolve all landowners from legal liability if somebody would wreck if they would allow ATVs and UTVs on their property,” said Salandra.
In early 2020, prior to the pandemic, a large group of residents attended a supervisors’ meeting to speak in favor of the township opening roads for use by ATVs and UTVs. Discussion on that matter was paused until recently because of the pandemic.