DuBOIS — Sandy Township Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, discussed some challenging zoning issues she’s looking to change possibly before spring 2021.
“This month with the planning commission, I wanted to at least start the conversation with a couple of those items to get some feedback in advance of any actual official language being drafted,” said Gorney. “A couple of those items that we’ve spoken about, we’re adjusting the setbacks for accessory structures, and my suggestion had been at a 5 foot mark, and we have received some helpful commentary back in regards to limiting that potential provision to maybe structures of no more than 1,200 square feet.”
Another issue talked about was something that came up during a recent subdivision project, said Gorney. There was a need potentially for, in the zoning ordinance, a requirement for a clear sight triangle in regards to fencing or planted brush or hedges along the corner.
“I had had one or two other comments about other dangerous corners throughout the township, so I wanted to just get a little feedback in what everyone thought about difference between a 10 foot site triangle, a 15 foot site triangle, and maybe potentially where those measurements should be taken,” said Gorney. She noted she received some feedback to draft some language with regard to that matter.
“Other items were maybe potentially moving the multifamily permitted use from out of the special exception use into the permitted use list wherever they are currently permitted, and just maintaining the existing requirements that they have listed under that special exception section, just to make it a little bit easier for those kinds of developments to happen without additional municipal process,” said Gorney.
The last item, which Gorney said she hasn’t spoken to the planning commission about it yet, she has only spoken briefly about it with township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. She said it presented itself this month in regard to amending the township’s subdivision land development ordinance regarding the planned submission deadline.
“Currently, it says that five days in advance of the planning commission meeting, and when I first got here, I thought that was a pretty short review period, only for in-house staff or if you needed to gather some additional data,” she said. “And for example, this month, I needed to get a legal opinion about one of our project submissions and ultimately, at a five day mark, lots of our plans are submitted in final form. They’ve been signed already, notarized and are dropped off at the office.”
Gorney said that doesn’t really give the zoning office time to conduct a complete review and then submit back to the developer a list of either deficiencies within the plan or any comments, and give them time to make those amendments, get them resubmitted for completion for the next planning commission meeting.
“I am drafting, at the moment, a resolution to amend that to anywhere between eight and 10 days, just get folks to amend any discrepancies that we find in the plan,” said Gorney. “That’s also a conversation I’ve been having this week a little bit with Shawn, so that may be coming in the future as well.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said that a 5-foot setback doesn’t seem like there’s enough room to do maintenance around it.
“For maintenance, if you build a thousand square foot garage is a pretty good sized garage, but you have to do maintenance behind it. That doesn’t seem like you could barely even set up scaffolding on that,” said Salandra.
Gorney said the 5 foot number came essentially from the Uniform Construction Code.
“I know previously in the City of Erie, it was at 3 foot in fact, but there were often challenges with people submitting to my zoning office, a 3 foot set back for a structure, and then later finding out for the building code that anything between three and five would need fire rated,” said Gorney. “So I had suggested the 5 foot set back to be in alignment with the UCC building code. So if you have a suggestion for larger, (what) would you suggest?”
“Our side setback is 5 foot for some districts already, so really, for your setback, it’s 20 foot, which seems, especially when you’re talking about a shed, you don’t want a shed in the middle of your property,” said Arbaugh.
“Right, I’m just thinking though, when she said 1,200 square foot...,” said Salandra.
“Yeah, I think we were really just looking at accessory structures, which a detached garage would fall under that,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan asked if Gorney was getting requests to change this.
“No, it’s just in conversations internally, we’ve talked about how, at the current building setbacks, some of them are, like Shawn said, five on the side yard setbacks and 20 for the rear yard. That cuts off a lot of access through your own property, especially if we are talking about a shed structure measuring about 10 by 12. I just don’t personally see the need to have it 20 feet,” said Gorney.
“I agree with the shed, but you said 1,200 square foot, that’s a pretty good sized garage,” said Salandra.
“Yeah, so 200 square feet or less, I’d agree with, but 1,200 square foot...,” said Salandra.
“I apologize,” said Gorney. “That was actually an error. We were talking about a 10-by-12 square foot shed, so it would be at 120 or less square feet. My apologies, you’re correct.”
With regard to site distances, Sullivan suggested Gorney reach out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for some feedback.
“I do have also some paperwork in the office in referencing what those required setbacks are and where to measure them, but it was recommended to me that I reach out for some additional language as well, so it’s nice to hear your feedback too,” said Gorney.