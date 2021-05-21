DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, approved a fire hydrant agreement with Aqua Pennsylvania, which will install, possibly by the end of this year, up to 100 fire hydrants in Treasure Lake.
As part of this significant water infrastructure upgrade, the supervisors had to sign an agreement and consent to pay the hydrant rental fee.
At the May 3 meeting, the supervisors tabled the agreement to ensure they have an understanding of what operation and maintenance activities are performed on the fire hydrants. Since that time, Aqua presented more information to the supervisors and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh recommended they approve the agreement, and it was accepted unanimously by the supervisors.
The agreement outlines that Aqua agrees to install up to 100 fire hydrants in Treasure Lake in mutually agreeable locations and Sandy Township would agree to pay the fire hydrant rental fee of $25.86 per hydrant per month, said Arbaugh.
Additionally, Arbaugh said, the agreement allows the township, Treasure Lake personnel, or a nonprofit organization to paint the bonnets in accordance with National Fire Protection Association standards.
With the agreement, Aqua is ready to move immediately with the installation hydrants and increasing the number up to 100.
American Recovery Act funding
Arbaugh said the staff is working on the American Recovery Act funding that the township is expected to receive.
“It’s an interesting process where it’s going to be run through the state. The state doesn’t have the rules quite up and ready yet,” said Arbaugh. “There have been several webinars on how that money is going to come out, what rules and regulations are attached to it. One thing it does look like for certain that water sewer infrastructure is definitely an allowable expenditure. We are actually maybe starting to receive that money here in June, and then we receive the second half of it next year in June. But I’ll continue to update you on that. We’ll have some decisions to make with how that’s spent, how much on water sewer projects, all the other projects in the pipeline right now.”
Demolition
Arbaugh noted that the demolitions on a former gas station property on Thunderbird Road have been completed to the township’s satisfaction.
Staff certified in CPR
Arbaugh said that the township administrators and safety committee have been certified in first aid, CPR, and AED (automated external defibrillator) “so we can all respond to emergencies now....”