DuBOIS — Sandy Township approved hiring the Pennsylvania Economy League to conduct a consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois.
At this week’s meeting, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said four Requests for Proposals were received for the consolidation study. The consolidation study committee interviewed two of the vendors who submitted RFPs March 13.
“After the interviews, we felt that the Pennsylvania Economy League, their proposal, their presentation, was the best fit for Sandy Township,” said Arbaugh. “They’re very professional. They have some familiarity with the area as they actually did work for Sandy Township back in 2013 when we were dealing with an issue with Treasure Lake.”
Additionally, Arbaugh said the Pennsylvania Economy League conducted a study for Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough.
“I think the committee all agreed that we should move forward with them (Pennsylvania Economy League),” said Arbaugh.
The cost of the study is $60,800. Sandy Township’s contribution would be $30,400, while the other half would be paid by the city.
Arbaugh said there is no grant money available for the study, but there is money available in the budget from an insurance line item.
“We would just make a transfer of funds from that insurance line,” said Arbaugh. “We had excess funds in the insurance line item and the reason being is because we were anticipating paying a higher premium when the budget was finalized. The premium we settled on came in much lower than we had anticipated. It was a very substantial savings.”
The City of DuBois has not yet voted on the hiring of a firm for the consolidation study.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum — one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were voted down by Sandy Township residents.