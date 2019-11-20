DuBOIS — Following a public hearing Monday, the Sandy Township Supervisors approved an intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license to the DuBois Walmart Supercenter at 20 Industrial Drive in the township.
Walmart Stores East LP requested permission to transfer the state restaurant liquor license, which is an expired license, to the DuBois Walmart store, said township Zoning Officer Jim Keck during the public hearing.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, Treasure Lake resident Ed Hart inquired as to the extent of the liquor license.
“The license is for us to be able to sell beer and wine at our store here in town,” said DuBois Walmart Manager Howard Allen. “As you know, we’ve operated here for 26, almost 27 years. Nine years ago we became a Supercenter and this is just the next evolution of that with the laws changing and different things of that nature. We’re going to be able to have a true one stop shop that’s available, very similar to what many of the (convenience) stores have offerings of, with X number of ounces, not to exceed certain times and days of operation, etc., that we would be complying with.”
At the supervisors’ Nov. 4 meeting, Pennsylvania’s Walmart Director of Public Affairs Jason Klipa said plans are to remodel the inside of the DuBois Walmart store to include a beer and wine cafe that goes along with the “R” license, which per the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board allows establishments the right to sell limited amounts of beer and wine.
“It’s up to a 12 pack of beer at one time ... four bottles of wine to go,” said Klipa.
During the regular meeting, the supervisors approved the liquor license transfer in a 4-0 vote. Supervisors Jim Jeffers, board chairman, Mark Sullivan, Andy Shenkle and Kevin Salandra voted yes. Dave Sylvis was absent.