The Sandy Township Supervisors unanimoulsly approved a Clearfield County lot consolidation request at Monday’s regular meeting.
Zoning and Code Enforcment Officer Jim Keck said Donna Reed is proposing consolidation of a parcel which will contain 1.57 acres. The property is served by public school and water. It is adjacent to Quarry Avenue.
The township planning commission approved the lot consolidation on Nov. 20, Keck said.
Industrial Park Access Road
Township Engineer provided an update on the Industrial Park Access Road after receiving correspondence from design engineer Stiffler McGraw. The road needs to be relocated in order to avoid wetlands in the area, he said. The design engineer’s request for an extension to redesign/relocate the road was approved by the supervisors. The extension is effective until March 7, 2020. Construction is expected to take place in 2020.
Project Completion Reports
Bowser said the township has received completion reports for two projects — one for aggregate materials the township purchased and the other for the right turn lane on Industrial Drive.
Police Pension Plan
Under Act 600, there is a percentage police officers can contribute to their pension, said Secretary Barb Miller, noting that 5 percent is the most they can pay into it. A resolution with that recommendation was approved.
Reorganization Meeting
The supervisors authorized the secretary to advertise their organization/regular meeting for Monday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.
