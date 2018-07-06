DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved a minor subdivision request for Central Oaks Independent Living at Monday’s meeting.
Prior to approval, Zoning Officer Jim Keck said Derik J. and Ashley R. Day are proposing a minor subdivision of a 20.63 acre parcel into three parcels. Lot No. 1 and Lot No. 2 will contain 0.24 acres and Lot No. 3 will contain 0.48 acres. The residual will contain 19.67 acres.
The road within the subdivision will be “private,” said Keck. The proposed development of the lots will be for two, two-family dwellings and one multi-family dwelling. The property will be served by public water and public sanitary sewer.
The subdivision is adjacent to Central Christian Road in Sandy Township.
The Sandy Township Planning Commission reviewed and approved the minor subdivision at its June 19 meeting.
Forsyth Subdivision
Also Monday, the supervisors approved a minor subdivision request by the Janet L. Forsyth Estate.
The estate is proposing to subdivide a 29.617 acre parcel into two parcels, Keck said. Lot No. 1 will contain 5.502 acres and an existing home and accessory buildings. The residual, Lot No. 2, will contain 24.115 acres.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection sewage requirements have been met via primary and secondary on-lot sewage testing on both parcels, Keck said.
The property is zoned Residential Agricultural and is located adjacent to Forsyth Road in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
The Sandy Township Planning Commission approved this minor subdivision on June 19 contingent on the approval by the DEP for sewage planning, Keck said.
