Construction of the new employee parking lot at Penn Highlands DuBois West Campus can begin following approval this week of the project by the Sandy Township Supervisors.
The final land development plan for the parking lot was forwarded to the supervisors for approval after a review by the township planning commission, said zoning officer Jim Keck.
Keck said the planning commission visited the site on May 7 to look at the traffic flow at the South Main Street/Wayne Road intersection and the proposed parking lot entrance on Wayne Road by way of Ross Street.
“From the review of the township code, the planning commission felt that the location and the project would be a substantial impact on the township,” said Keck. After the planning commission’s May 21 meeting, “the planning commission deferred approval/disapproval to the board of supervisors meeting...”
The planning commission’s safety concerns included:
- Site visibility at the Wayne Road and South Main Street intersection;
- Reduce speed limit prior to the parking lot entrance on Wayne Road and also on South Main Street and Wayne Road intersection.
- Safety concern for the Haag property located at 5929 Wayne Road for off street parking and backing on to Wayne Road.
The supervisors had the option of disapproving or approving preliminary final plans based on the planning commission’s recommendations.
Representatives from Hawbaker Engineering, KTH Architects and DE Wooster and Associates were on hand to answer questions from the supervisors.
Eric Kann, project manager for Hawbaker, said his firm helped to create a parking plan that helps support the several proposed projects at Penn Highlands — the West Main annex, the Emergency Department, the Center of Excellence.
“We’re proposing the parking in Sandy Township in two phases,” said Kann, noting that phase one includes 300 parking stalls. Phase two would include an extension of Caldwell Drive down to Wayne Road as funds become available.
“We are proposing to rebuild a portion of Mundorf Avenue to create a better turn there. Right now it’s rather sharp, trucks do kind of clip the corner, and then rebuild (a) portion of Caldwell Drive,” said Kann.
Jenn Zaffuto, of KTH, spoke of the importance of the project.
“It’s noted as ‘employee parking,’ that’s truly the intent,” said Zaffuto. “I’m sure everybody here who has been a patient at the hospital or has accompanied a loved one or friend who is a patient at the hospital has noticed how constrained the parking already is, so the intent behind this is to create these new employee spaces to relieve that volume from the areas that are immediately adjacent from the hospital and open those up for patient spaces.”
“The goal of this is to improve the patient experience and patient safety, and part of the idea of ultimately creating the extension from Caldwell Drive to Wayne Road is actually meant to enhance that as well because with the increased volumes of patients that are visiting the campus, Hospital Avenue actually becomes quite busy and congested,” said Zaffuto. “And it’s hazardous, at times, for patients, especially those with limited mobility, to be crossing Hospital Avenue from the parking areas that are across the street. So, we recognize that safety of all citizens is really paramount here, so that’s the backstory behind why we wanted to pursue this and have that extension to Wayne Road as well.”
Zaffuto said she knows that one of the programs the hospital is working on to advance and enforce is ticketing and creating disciplinary measures for employees who park in spaces that are allocated for patient and visitor usage.
Zaffuto noted that the walk for employees isn’t as far as it seems. She estimated that it is about a 4 minute walk down the hill and a 6 minute walk up the hill.
During inclement weather, Zaffuto said the hospital has already started offering shuttles, mostly geared toward patients and visitors at this time. She said the hospital plans to have a shuttle for employees as well.
“This design is the inclusion of three different shuttle stops, which we sited so that they are in close proximity to both present phase and the future phase parking spots,” said Zaffuto. “We also placed them on the side so that nobody has to walk a great deal uphill from their parking spot to the shuttle and vice-versa. And then the last thing that’s provided are sidewalks and eventually a walking track. So not only will employees be able to walk and take a concrete sidewalk from their car to the front door, but they’ll also be able to use those walking pads for exercise if they’d like to do some during their lunch breaks.”
Douglas Hill of Wooster, who performed the traffic impact study, said all of the movement at this intersection operated at either the level surface “A” or “B,” which is above acceptable in this area.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said he talked with John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois about the project.
“We talked about the traffic condition and a potential contribution from the hospital to mitigate any kind of traffic impacts this may have,” said Arbaugh. “They (PH) were willing to negotiate that they would provide up to 50 percent of a project or $15,000 for a project if we so desire to move forward with one. Unfortunately our preliminary costs of a project at that intersection were a little bit steep due to some unknowns with utilities and also with homeowner cooperation, it doesn’t look like we’re going to have homeowner cooperation at this intersection.”
The supervisors unanimously approved the project with the stipulation that Penn Highlands would contribute up to $15,000, if needed, for any project the township undertakes regarding traffic impact at the intersection.
Zaffuto said the project is ready to begin and phase one is expected to be completed by October.