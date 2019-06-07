Sandy Township Supervisors, meeting this week, approved an outdoor amusement license for a carnival to be held later this month in the parking lot of the DuBois Mall.
The request for the license was made by Kathy Thompson of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., or JLL, representing the DuBois Mall, said Zoning Officer Jim Keck prior to approval.
The carnival is to be held June 10-16.
“They’re looking to set up about Thursday, June 6,” said Keck. “Mall application, as required, is including the application fee, required certificate of public liability insurance by the amusement company, that’s for the township code. And also, they’re asking for a waiver of their required cash bond of $25,000 per the township code. And for the supervisors, as it states, they require an investigation and inspection to grant the license. The township staff, the township secretary, shall issue a license, to allow the conduct of an outdoor amusement.”
There will be public port-a-johns and also public water available at the location, said Keck.
Supervisor Andy Shenkle asked if this is the same event that has taken place in the past.
“It used to be the Fireman’s Carnival, but it will not be related with them, none of the firemen, it’s just through the mall, in the parking lot,” said Keck.
Supervisor Dave Sylvis asked if it’s a good idea to waive the $25,000 insurance policy.
“I think that’s there for protection of our roads and this is in the parking lot right?” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“That’s correct,” said Keck.
“I don’t see an impact on our infrastructure,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “I think it will bring some visibility to the mall and we hope to get some people there and hopefully start the nice revamp and the rebranding of the people’s mall.”
On Arbaugh’s recommendation the township waive the bond, the supervisors unanimously approved the permit.
Bartlebaugh Amusements will provide the games, rides and food at the carnival, according to the event Facebook page.