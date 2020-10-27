DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved the 2021 preliminary budget at its meeting last week.
Though the proposed budget does not propose any property tax or sewer and/or water rate increases, there is a proposed fire tax increase due to shortfalls from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said during the budget work session held prior to the Oct. 19 regular meeting.
Arbaugh said currently the fire tax is set at 2.5 mills. Second Class Township Code limits the township to a total tax rate of 3 mills for fire protection without voter approval.
An increase of 0.5 mills for a fire tax would cost a homeowner with the median household value of $149,100, and average assessed valuation of $18,183, approximately $9.10 per year year, Arbaugh said.
Arbaugh noted that the budget was crafted with guidance from the supervisors and department heads with the following goals in mind:
- Take all necessary steps to minimize the amount of any increase in taxes and sewer/water rates.
- Evaluate all options to ensure the township is getting best rates and deals for goods, services, and insurances.
- Conduct as many improvements in house as possible to keep costs down.
- Seek out grant opportunities to benefit the township residents.
With direction from the supervisors, Arbaugh said the budget process began in August with the department heads meeting with the him to review requests and long-term capital improvement plan projections.
Revenue projections were then developed based upon three quarters of information and revenues and expenditures were reviewed since 2015.
The proposed 2021 budget includes the General Fund, Highway Equipment Fund, New Building Fund, Municipal Authority Fund, and Liquid Fuels Fund.
Projections for local receipts from local enabling taxes (local services, real estate transfer, and earned income) are about $10,000 above the fiscal year 2020 budget projections with recovery from COVID-19, said Arbaugh.
The township anticipates license and permitting, fines, and intergovernmental revenue sources to remain relatively flat.
The budget for the General Fund includes a new roof and insulation on the maintenance garage, new infield mix and laser leveling at the baseball field, an increased allocation for economic development activities, and allocation for a township-wide newsletter.
Total expenses for the proposed 2021 General Fund budget are listed at $4,464,453.47. Expenses adopted in 2020 were listed at 4,486,422.21. Revenue projected for the proposed 2021 General Fund budget is listed at $4,478,115. Last year’s budgeted revenue was listed at $4,488,115.
The budget for the Municipal Authority Fund includes engineering and permitting for the Kiwanis Trail sewer pumping station, materials for the Kiwanis Trail Phase 2 sewer extension, engineering for Platt Road sewer extension, two main water meter replacements, stortz connection for fire hydrants, and a pick-up truck.
Revenue for the Municipal Authority Fund is projected to be $3,638,023 for 2021, while last year the township’s adopted budget listed revenue at $3,552,801. Total expenses proposed for 2021 are listed at 3,395,893.96, while last year the township’s adopted budget listed expenses at $3,663,597.45
The budget for the Highway Equipment Fund includes purchases of a new dump truck ($90,000) and light plant for nighttime construction projects ($10,000). Last year, the township budgeted $460,000 for a highway equipment purchase.
The budget for the New Building Fund does not include any expenditures. There is currently $110,000 in the New Building Fund.
The Highway Aid fund was established to handle contributions from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the maintenance of the township’s roadways. The funding is expected to cover many road improvement costs anticipated for the proposed 2021 budget, and winter maintenance costs.
The road work proposed for 2021 includes $120,000 for the tar and chip program, $100,000 for cold pave on two roadways, and $40,000 in asphalt and other road-related supplies.
The Capital Reserve Fund budget includes purchases of a new police sedan, evidence printer, water rescue devices, cameras and cases, and tactical range targets for the police department in the amount of $39,000.
The proposed 2021 preliminary budget is available for public inspection on the township’s website and during normal business hours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, at the township municipal building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois. Arbaugh said the board can consider public comments and adopt a final budget at one of their upcoming regular meetings on Nov. 16, Dec. 7, or Dec. 23.