DuBOIS — The purchase of a web-based program which can help improve response times, communications and daily operations for first responders has been approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors.
Prior to approval, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the board of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department requested the purchase of the IAmResponding program to improve overall communication.
“The program allows first responders to indicate if they responded first to the incident,” said Arbaugh. “It provides better communication between fire companies and also different management staff. It also tells you your estimated arrival time, so if someone is responding, the chief can look and see when they’re expected to come and get stationed — who’s all coming and that way they can deploy resources more efficiently.”
Arbaugh noted that currently the township uses a text message system that is very antiquated and hard to track.
“The program allows non-emergency messaging, reminders for report deadlines, and is compatible with other local fire companies in the area, such as Brockway and several others in the area,” said Arbaugh.
The CARES Act funding provided by Clearfield County in 2021 would be utilized for this expenditure, said Arbaugh.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan, who is also a firefighter, said the program also provides mapping and pre-plans of buildings and would be a big asset for the fire department.
The supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of the program for a five-year period.
In other matters, the supervisors approved a stormwater exemption request for the Oklahoma Elementary School renovation and addition project and a sewage planning exemption for the Area Transportation Authority.