The Sandy Township Supervisors at Monday’s meeting unanimously approved the purchase of tactical vests for the police department.
The purchase price is $6,464, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“We were provided donations from some very generous people, which we acknowledged earlier in July,” said Arbaugh.
As a result of those donations, the township’s cost has been reduced to $3,264.
Arbaugh said the township had $9,200 in the capital budget for this purchase.
“I just commend the (police) chief ... he looked long and hard for the best product with the most longevity,” said Arbaugh. “He found 20-year vests for a fraction of what he originally thought it was going to cost with some of the original quotes we received, and we can offset half of it with donations. So I just commend his efforts on that.”
“Tell him (police chief) good job for researching it and finding it,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers. “It sounds like a pretty good vest.”
Mechanical device ordinanceThe supervisors also approved the updated Mechanical Device Ordinance in a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Dave Sylvis and Andy Shenkle voted no.
“This is an ordinance we advertised appropriately,” said Arbaugh. “It reestablishes our fee for mechanical devices in the township. Previously, we determined that it would have been difficult to collect on our fee due to some updates since 1981 and these machines. So this ordinance will allow us to collect a fee from anything that you put money into or use an app to purchase.”
The previous ordinance only covers machines that take coins or tokens The township wanted to include paper money, credit cards or applications on phones.
The original document prohibits all gambling devices but some gambling devices are now legal in Pennsylvania. The revised ordinance updates it to mirror the law of the Commonwealth regarding gambling devices.
Another revision is that it increases fees. Previous fees were set at $25 per gaming device and $12.50 per jukebox. The fees are now increased to $50 for a gaming device and $25 per jukebox. There is the ability to review those fees with a resolution in the future.
Sylvis said he voted no because he preferred leaving the jukebox fee where it was at since there is not a lot of money being made on those, unlike the gambling machines.
“I don’t see ... doubling fees on something that isn’t bringing enough money in to justify doubling the fees on it. That’s my thought,” said Sylvis in a previously published article.