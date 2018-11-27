DuBOIS — A land development plan for Penn Highlands DuBois employee parking will be held more review before action is taken by the Sandy Township Planning Commission.
A preliminary/final land development plan submitted by Hawbaker Engineering LLC on behalf of DuBois Regional Medical Center for the employee parking along Caldwell Drive, Penn Highlands DuBois, West Campus, was tabled by the planning commission at last week’s meeting.
The property is located off of Wayne Road, Ross Street, Caldwell Drive, Breezewood and Mundorf Avenue, said Zoning Officer Jim Keck.
“Penn Highlands DuBois is proposing the development of additional parking spaces and access drives for the building expansion that is located in the City of DuBois boundary,” said Keck.
The parking expansion will be done in phases, Keck said. The property is zoned institutional.
Members of the planning commission decided to table taking any action on the plan until a traffic study report and stormwater plan review are completed.
Hawbaker Project Manager Eric Kann was on hand to answer any questions by the board members.
“These are changed from the original drawings that the planning commission saw because the main thing they were showing is they were not using Breezewood, everything’s coming from Caldwell Drive as well as Wayne road,” said Keck.
Kann said the plan is to include 300 parking spaces in phase one of the project and 318 parking spaces in phase two.
“Phase one and phase two may go at the same time, it’s just going to be about cost and how much they want to take,” Kann said. “The Center of Excellence is slated to go pretty soon, and there’s some excavation. We designed these parking lots to actually absorb taking some of the waste, some of the extra soil. And the emergency department will help build phase two. Those areas are much higher to absorb that extra material, so we don’t have to haul it offsite. We thought that was a good way to utilize that material.”
