DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Planning Commission approved a conditional use request Tuesday for the first-ever Elder Cottage to be placed in the township.
It also will be the first in the state.
“This is our first application on behalf of Donald Robertson and Mature Resources Foundation for an Elder Cottage on the Robertson property,” said Zoning Officer Jim Keck. “The supervisors saw this last night (Monday) and it’s being forwarded to the township planning commission for your comments.”
The proposed Elder Cottage would be placed on the property of Donald and Kimberly Robertson, 205 Yale Road, Sandy Township, Keck said.
At its first meeting of this month, a zoning amendment to an ordinance which will allow Elder Cottages in Sandy Township was approved by the supervisors. The ordinance permits Elder Cottages in a residential agricultural (R-A) Zoned District as a two-year renewable conditional use.
The Robertsons seek to place the Elder Cottage on their property to serve as a residence for his father.
“We’re just very excited that Sandy Township and the planning commissions have gotten it to this point,” said Julie Fenton of the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging. “We feel that this is a very important step in creating an environment for our elderly to remain close to their family and independent without having to go to a skilled facility or into assisted living. It allows them to stay where they want to live — in their community.”
“He will be close to me so I can help take care of him,” Robertson said. “This is a lot more cost effective for the state and it keeps families together. I think it is very valuable. The board of supervisors and (planning commission) should be very proud of this.”
“I would reiterate that,” Fenton said. “We are trying to create affordable housing for people that just can’t any longer take care of their homes that may be old and two-story. This is a one story right next to their family. We feel this is a way to keep families together and care for our loved ones as we would like to be cared for.”
A public hearing will be scheduled by the supervisors prior to their April 2 regular meeting at 7 p.m.
There is currently no Elder Cottage program in Pennsylvania. If the conditional use request is approved by the township, it would be the first in the state.
