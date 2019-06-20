The Sandy Township Planning Commission this week unanimously approved the land development plan submitted by the EADS Group on behalf of the DuBois Area School District for Wasson Elementary School.
The plan is needed for the district’s proposed renovation and expansion project at Wasson Elementary School, located at 300 Wasson Ave. in Sandy Township. The estimated total project cost is $17.2 million.
Since the district is eligible for reimbursement under PlanCon, a state program that reimburses school districts 30 to 40 percent of what they spend on a given construction project, it is estimated the district will receive $4.5 million toward the project. The estimated district cost would then be $12,226,585.
The renovation and expansion is expected to include: full renovation of the existing building, a new roof, reconfiguration of the floor plan, replacement and modernization of interior finishes, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, upgrades to plumbing and fire protection systems, security upgrades, accessibility and code upgrades and an eight-classroom addition.
Minor subdivision
The planning commission also approved a minor subdivision submitted by Sweetland Engineering & Associates on behalf of Daniel J. Vansice and Ronald S. Vansice for the property located along Bee Line Highway.
The approval is contingent upon approval of Sewage Planning by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and action by the supervisors.