DuBOIS — Sandy Township supervisors this week agreed to join with the DuBois Area School District in an appraisal and associated costs regarding several commercial properties listed in a tax appeal filing by the DuBois Mall.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said recently East Commercial Properties had appealed their tax assessment and the appeal was approved by the Clearfield County Board of Assessment of Appeals, which issued an order reducing the assessed valuation of the properties.
“This reduces the overall anticipated tax revenue for Sandy Township in the amount of about $40,000 per year,” said Arbaugh.
The township will share costs for the appraisal and any legal fees associated with it, said Arbaugh.
“Our cost is pro-rated based upon our overall tax compared to the school district,” said Arbaugh. “The county has not yet made a decision if they’re going to join us or not.”
The commercial property produced an appraisal, said Arbaugh.
“Based on that appraisal, the county Board of Assessment Appeals reviewed the case and lowered that assessed valuation from approximately $3.5 million to about $1 million,” said Arbaugh. “So we want to get our own appraisal and challenge that reduction.”