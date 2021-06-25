DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, agreed to advertise the ordinance for renewing the Comcast cable franchise agreement for consideration at their next meeting on July 19.
“I’ve included executive summaries of the highlights; it’s pretty standard,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh prior to approval.
Arbaugh also stated that the township has received many comments from the public about why Comcast can’t serve Treasure Lake.
“We did reach out to them as part of this and asked them to review that and they had an engineering team take a look at it,” said Arbaugh. “The houses are just not close enough for them to be interested in the project. And if we did want to provide their services out there, they would require us to pay up to $2 million to even start the project.”
Arbaugh’s recommendation was that the township advertise the ordinance with Comcast under the updated agreement.
Industrial Drive project
Arbaugh said the Industrial Drive Access Road extension and stormwater project is moving forward earlier than they thought.
Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion, which was awarded the $1.6 million contract in May, is two weeks ahead of schedule, said Arbaugh.
“We look forward to that project kicking off,” said Arbaugh.
Maple Avenue sidewalk project
Arbaugh said there was an issue with the bidding documents and that’s why there was no recommendation to award a contract for the project.
“It looks like we’re probably going to have to hold off, at this point, until next year to get that completed,” said Arbaugh. “We’ll be working on redoing those bidding documents.”
At the June 7th meeting, the supervisors approved a resolution for a Multimodal Transportation Grant in the amount of $280,000. The grant will be used for construction of sidewalks along Maple Avenue for pedestrian access to Shaffer Road. The project would provide for a continuous sidewalk from west of 10th Street to Shaffer Road.
Waste Management
Waste Management provided an update to the township on automated garbage carts, said Arbaugh.
“They’re coming the week of July 7th, so we’re expecting them here. They were on back order due to the plastic issue, but it seems to be coming together now, and they should be here starting on July 7th.”
Dog Days of Summer
Arbaugh announced that the township will be hosting the “Dog Days of Summer” at the Sandy Township Recreational Park on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It should be a great event. Bring your dogs. There’s going to be all kinds of freebies ...,” said Arbaugh.
There will be live music by Kurt Thomas, a caricaturist, a food truck, The Winery at Wilcox, Chicken Hill Distillery and more.
CDBG hearing
The first of two Community Development Block Grant public hearings will be held at 2 p.m. on June 28 at the township building.
Next meeting
The supervisors meeting on July 5 has been canceled due to the Fourth of July holiday. Their next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at the township building on Chestnut Avenue.