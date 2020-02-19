DuBOIS — Arrests are pending in a rash of recent burglaries in Sandy Township, according to Police Chief Kris Kruzelak.
“A couple of weeks ago, we did have a series of attempted break-ins to camps on Beers Road,” Kruzelak said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
“There were four camps that were attempted to be broken into,” said Kruzelak. “(There) were three camps actually broken into and a private vehicle that was owned by a Sandy Township resident, but lives on Beers Road.
Stolen from a Beers Road resident’s vehicle was a .380 handgun, he said. A Honda all-terrain vehicle and a .22 caliber rifle was stolen from a camp along Beers Road. Both weapons and the ATV have been recovered.
“The whole department pretty much worked on this case,” said Kruzelak. “We were assisted by the state police in DuBois and the Brookville (Police Department). Two are actually in jail, one is going to be charged ... probably this week.”
Kruzelak also said the police department had a busy January, responding to 425 calls.
Public WorksDuring his Public Works report, Director Matt Cook said the road department used 216 tons of salt and 516 tons of anti-skid in January.
“The crew worked on the cleaning in the area around the Forest Avenue Creek project until the final restoration can be completed this spring,” said Cook.
They also cleaned ditches at the end of the Rural Avenue and cut tree limbs back to prevent them from hitting the snow plow trucks performing winter maintenance, he said.
Other work included cleaning and painting some of the equipment. They also worked on the zero turn mower, the John Deere excavator and built several new road closed horses.
“The crew continues to perform pothole patching as the weather permits and they hauled 158 loads of stone from the Adamson Funeral Chapel property,” said Cook. “I’d like to thank Mr. Adamson for that donation and the stone will be used for many different projects in the next several years.”
The Water and Sewer Department crew performed several sanitary smoke tests last month. They also replaced new sewer laterals, and performed routine maintenance at the Slab Run Sewer Plant and at the Main Street Pumping Station.