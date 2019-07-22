The PA 2-1-1 system was discussed by Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak at last week’s supervisors’ meeting.
Kruzelak said he and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh attended a meeting recently at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. in Clearfield regarding PA 2-1-1.
This toll free three-digit number is a resource individuals can use to learn about the community’s network of health, human, and social services. Trained, professional resource navigators will respond to caller’s inquiries 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Additionally, multilingual and hearing-impaired callers will be accommodated.
Kruzelak said the police department posted information about PA 2-1-1 on its Facebook page for anyone interested.
“It’s a really good program. I didn’t even know it existed until then,” said Kruzelak. “The state of PA just enacted it and is getting the ball rolling, so there’s a lot of good information that we have down at the PD (police department) and it’s on our Facebook page.”
Uniform Crime ReportKruzelak said the Uniform Crime Report for the township has been completed for the second quarter.
Part I offenses are similar to last year’s, with 94 this year as opposed to 95 last year. Part II offenses “are actually doing a little better this year,” said Kruzelak. “All other offenses are lower than last year, but DUIs (driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances) were up. Frauds (are) pretty much the same. Vandalism is pretty much the same...”
Treasure Lake fireworks“Treasure Lake fireworks went very well this year,” said Kruzelak. “We didn’t really have a lot of calls for service up there. I think we only had one. We did have five officers up there. We worked with Treasure Lake Security, DuSAN Ambulance and the fire department. (Fire Chief) Bill (Beers) headed up the command post and everything went very smooth ... very good show this year.”
Beers agreed everything went well with the fireworks.
“I think it would have been bigger if we didn’t have all the storms roll through, but we only had two minor incidents. One was a seizure. We had a little boy cut his lip and that was it,” said Beers.
Police vehicles
Kruzelak said two new vehicles for the police department are currently being built by the manufacturer.
“We’re hoping to have those sometime soon, probably within the next two to three weeks I’m guessing,” said Kruzelak. “The one vehicle we ordered back in January, and then the other one from probably six weeks ago.”