DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak was recently cleaning out “the old chief’s desk” and stumbled upon a couple of items relevant to the police department and the Beers family.
Kruzelak, at the Sept. 21 supervisors meeting, then presented what he found — a badge and hat badge, belonging to former police Chief Bill Beers Sr., to his son, Supervisor Bill Beers Jr.
“It’s an honor to give this to you ... (for) his many, many years of service,” said Kruzelak. “Please accept that on behalf of the family from the Sandy Township Police.”
“Thank you, I appreciate that,” said Beers.
As the new Chief of Police for the township, Kruzelak, after the meeting, said he thought presenting his late father’s badges to Beers would be “pretty neat to do.”
In addition to serving the township as police chief for many years, Beers Sr. also served as chief of the township fire department and the West Sandy Volunteer Fire Co.