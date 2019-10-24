DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, presented an update on the Uniform Crime Report for September.
The report, which closes out the third quarter, is very comparable to last year at this time, said Kruzelak.
He said there were less part one offenses compared to last year.
“The reason being, we didn’t have any arsons this year. We had 10 last year,” said Kruzelak. “All of the other numbers, larceny and thefts, are pretty comparable. We had 94 this year, 91 last year. Our burglaries, they’re pretty much the same. Our assaults are a little bit higher.”
Regarding part two offenses, last year the township had 1,200. This year, there were 1,100 offenses.
“Some of the harassment and minor assaults, they’ve kind of been up,” said Kruzelak. “Drug possession, we went from 16 last year to 29 this year. We have been having some issues with drug overdoses. So we’re addressing those as a department and trying to investigate those the best we can, the drug deliveries resulting in death. So we are working on those.”
“When it comes to the third quarter, we’re pretty much the same as last year,” Kruzelak said. “I didn’t think it would be that close, but we are.”
“If I was a police officer, I would be standing up yelling right now when you have a governor and lieutenant governor talking about legalizing marijuana to put more impaired people on the road,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis. “It really bothers me that we’re at the point where we worry more about collecting a dollar than how many people we’re going to kill and how many more impaired people are going to be on the road for you guys to have to worry about. I find that hard to believe.”
In other police department items, Kruzelak said both of the patrol vehicles are in and one is at Tri-Star; one was to be delivered on Wednesday.
“The one patrol car is the one that we actually ordered in January, so it’s finally been built and delivered, so those two vehicles will be taken down to our outfitter for the lights and radios and all that good stuff,” said Kruzelak. “We’re hoping to have those within two or three weeks after we get them to the outfitter.”
Also, the police officers participated in the Treasure Lake Trunk or Treat program on Sunday. He said the officers handed out treat bags and will be doing so in the rest of the township on Halloween, Oct. 31.
“So our officers will be out with quite a few bags to hand out,” Kruzelak said. “We’ve done that every year and gotten a really good response from the public. So we’ll be doing that again this year.”