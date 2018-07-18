DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police Chief Donald E. Routch is retiring next month.
The announcement was made at Monday night’s meeting of the township’s supervisors. Routch, who has been with the police department for 11 years, wrote a letter to township Manager Dave Monella as formal notification of his retirement, effective Aug. 9.
“I am giving 30 days’ notice to ensure a smooth handover and completion of open and pending reports involving accreditation and day-to-day operations,” Routch said in the letter. He thanked the supervisors for opportunities and experience he has gained at the township over the years.
“I am looking forward to my retirement, but will really miss the team, and hope to keep in touch in the future,” Routch said. “I am proud and honored to have led one of the 117 Accredited Police Departments in the state of Pennsylvania. Furthermore, I am willing to assist in all efforts to maintain the accreditation of the Sandy Township Police Department.”
He ended the letter by saying he would help to facilitate the transition if needed.
The supervisors accepted Routch’s letter, 4-0. Supervisor Mark Sullivan was absent.
“We wish you well, Don. It was good to have you on board,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers, acknowledging Routch’s work on the accreditation process.
The Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission unanimously voted to re-accredit the Sandy Township Police Department.
“Congratulations to our chief,” said Monella. “Don and I have had our ups and downs and our occasional tiffs, if you will, but truly, Sir, it has been an honor working with you. So, thanks for your service.”
“Wish you well, Don, on your new adventures. It’s been a pleasure these past five years working with you. I wish you well on your endeavors,” said Supervisor Andy Shenkle.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra thanked Routch for his 11 years of service and for the work he has done in all aspects of the department including helping with the accreditation process.
“I thank Don for his years of service and he’ll be missed,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis.
Also at the meeting was township police Sgt. Kris Kruzelak who said it was an honor working with Routch.
“The accreditation process was a big project that we took on. Don and I went to the first class down in Harrisburg and I was kind of in shock from the ride from Harrisburg to DuBois because we had to re-do the policy book from scratch,” said Kruzelak. “I believe Don and I worked on the policy book for about a year and a half. And meeting all the state standards, policy by policy was the start and then proving all of those policies throughout the accreditation program, it’s a very difficult task. If it wasn’t for Don supporting us, we would have never achieved that goal. So I’m appreciative. It’s very distinguished to be an accredited department and I take a lot of pride in that because we are one of 117.”
The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association introduced the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program to the Commonwealth in July 2001. Since then, more than 300 agencies have enrolled and 117 agencies currently have attained accredited status. The township was first accredited in 2013 and then the PLEAC unanimously voted to re-accredit the Sandy Township Police Department in 2016.
Routch, who has been a police officer for 43 years, started his career working for the Brockway Police Department from 1975-1978. From 1978-2007, he was a DuBois City police officer before moving on to serve as the township police chief.
Routch’s retirement will be short-lived.
After the meeting, Routch said he has been hired as one of two School Police Officers for the Brockway Area School District, with Curtis Wise, a retired state policeman. The Brockway Area School Board hired the two officers at its June meeting. This will be the first year that Brockway has had police officers in the school for the safety of the students. Routch said he will start his new position on Aug. 28, the first day of school for Brockway.
