DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Police Department remains among the finest in Pennsylvania.
After being assessed/inspected on July 21, 2019, the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association unanimously voted to re-accredit the Sandy Township Police on Nov. 21, 2019, Chief Kris Kruzelak recently announced.
The police department initially entered the program in 2012 and achieved accreditation in January 2013, with re-accreditation occurring in 2016. The reassessment of the department occurs every three years after the first assessment. Three certified law enforcement professional assessors from the Pa. Chiefs of Police to evaluate the police department.
“The accreditation program can only be successful by a complete team effort by the entire department as it requires every officer to be well-versed on every policy and follow those policies,” said Kruzelak, who has served as the accreditation manager since its inception when he was sergeant with the department.
“Nobody can do it alone so we’re very proud,” said Kruzelak, who not only expressed appreciation to the officers but to the department’s administrative assistant, Sharon Folmar.
“The program requires a significant amount of time and work to ensure that the updates set by the commission are followed,” said Kruzelak. “It also requires extra paperwork and reporting of the officers that other agencies might not have to perform.”
Of the more than 1,200 police departments in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, only 117 have achieved accreditation. The closest police department that is accredited is the State College area to the south and the City of Warren to the north, said Kruzelak.
“The program demands oversight and transparency from the Pa. Chiefs of Police to ensure that the citizens living in and visiting the township will receive the highest level of policing in the area,” said Kruzelak.
The township police has 121 professional standards that have to show compliance, Kruzelak explained. Each of the 121 standards have numerous subsections totaling close to 340 separate topics. During the assessment, each standard/policy has to be proved by the agency. The program requires two proofs for every year in the three-year cycle. This is accomplished by the assessors reviewing the department's mandated reports and also riding with officers on their shift to evaluate the officer's compliance of the department's policies.
The professional standards focus on policies of what an agency must do while investigating a specific incident. This includes domestic assaults, mental health, warrants, traffic citations/crash reporting, missing persons and many other situations that an agency might encounter.
The accreditation program also requires additional training to its officers yearly for certain standards and policies. This is to ensure that the officers of the agency comply and follow the policies of the department.
Since becoming the new chief late last year, Kruzelak has more administrative work so the duties of the accreditation manager will be split between Sgt. Rod Fairman, Officer Josh Johnston and Officer Erik Rupp.