The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
April 10
- Officers received a report of kids knocking on doors in the area of East Maloney Road. The kids were gone upon officer’s arrival.
- A 22-year-old Clearfield man reported that as he was driving a car he had just bought off of the dealer’s lot, the check engine light came on and when he went back to rectify the situation the sales person became aggressive and intimidating. Investigation continues.
- Officers were called to a Hanes Drive residence for a juvenile boy who was smashing up an apartment. Upon arrival officers assisted with the situation without incident.
- A Sgt. Reed Road resident reported there were possibly three vehicles in a field behind her house doing donuts. The vehicles were gone upon officers arrival.
April 11
- Officers were advised of a reckless driver in the area of Dairy Queen. DuBois City Police were able to locate the vehicle and 39-year-old driver. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A Circle Road woman reported receiving harassing messages via Snap Chat from a man she did not know but she had added to her account the week prior. The woman was able to block him from the app.
- A South Brady Street resident reported an unknown vehicle was parked in her driveway and no one was around. Upon investigation officers were able to locate the owner of the vehicle who reported they thought they had parked in a friend’s driveway but had actually parked in the wrong place. The situation was handled without incident.
April 12
- A resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked along Lincoln Drive. Upon investigation, officers found the driver, a 56-year-old DuBois man who appeared to be having a medical emergency. He was transported to Penn Highlands by EMS for treatment.
- A 39-year-old DuBois woman reported that while her vehicle was parked in the DuBois Mall parking lot an unknown vehicle hit it, causing minor damage. A witness was able to provide a registration for the offending vehicle and officers handled the situation without incident.
- A Treasure Lake resident reported receiving a call from who she believed to be the DuBois Area Middle School by the caller ID. The caller asked for her social security number, which she provided and realized immediately that it was a scam and hung up.