The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
March 22
- A 44-year-old Sykesville man lost control of his motorcycle while leaving the Snappy’s parking lot, causing him to be thrown off, onto the side of the road. The man refused medical treatment and the motorcycle sustained moderate damage.
- An 18-year-old Brockway woman reported she was stopped at the light at Pilot, when a vehicle came up behind her and collided with hers. The female driver reportedly got out and only gave her the registration for the trailer attached to her vehicle, then left the scene. Investigation continues.
- A Kessler Road resident reported that his wife had put mail in their mailbox to be mailed, and when she when back to put the flag up, the mail was gone.
March 23
- A 68-year-old Wheeling, West Virginia man reported that when packing his belongings when leaving an area motel he inadvertently packed a bag containing cash and other items that do not belong to him. Investigation continues.
- A 25-year-old Brockway woman called a friend to pick her up from a residence because she was afraid. After the friend picked her up they began driving around and the woman reportedly began having seizures prompting the friend to call 911. Investigation continues.
- A Wasson Avenue resident reported cable lines going into his house were pulled down by a tractor trailer. When he spoke to the driver, the man would not stay on scene until police arrived but did provide his license plate and business phone number.
- A 40-year-old DuBois woman reported being harassed by a known man while at the Dollar General on South Brady Street.