DuBOIS — Two separate death investigations, both occurring on Saturday, Sept. 26, are being investigated by the Sandy Township Police.
In a press release issued Monday, the police said they were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. Saturday to a Cayman Landing residence for a deceased 43-year-old woman. The police are working with the Clearfield County Coroner to determine the cause of death.
At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man, laying unresponsive in a grassy area near the Interstate 80 entrance on Route 255, the police said.
Upon arrival, officers determined the man to be deceased, which was confirmed by the Clearfield County Coroner. An autopsy will be performed.
The police would like to assure the public that there is no danger to the public in relation to either incident.
More information will be released when investigations are complete.