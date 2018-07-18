DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police Officer Travis Goodman was recognized for his efforts during the investigation of the serial arson case in the Sabula area at Monday meeting of the township’s supervisors.
Township Police Chief Don Routch presented a certificate of commendation to Goodman in recognition of his exemplary service and professionalism and dedication to the police department and Sandy Township while conducting a serial arson investigation for the mobile home fires in the area of Country Place located off Kilmer Road.
In addition, Goodman received a medal from special agent David Farabaugh of the Department of Justice’s ATF division, Pittsburgh Field Office, who was also involved in the investigation.
“He (Farabaugh) was happy with Travis as well as Sgt. Rod Fairman’s efforts throughout the investigation and making the arrest,” said Routch. Fairman also received the medal but was unable to attend Monday’s meeting.
Brady Dillon Michael Burkett, 32 TimetoBid Road, DuBois, was arrested in connection with the series of arsons which occurred in the residential area of the township between Feb. 16 and May 30.
“It was a long investigation and I personally want to thank the supervisors for allowing us to put in a lot of time and effort to that,” said Goodman. “I know we incurred some overtime and some ups and downs but I’m afraid if we didn’t, we’d still be dealing with this issue. I’m thankful for that, thankful for Chief Routch and Sgt. (Kris) Kruzelak and for all of our guys for helping. It was a great effort by everybody, the ATF and the state police. We had a good amount of communication with everybody and everybody assisted in it. It just wasn’t myself. It was the whole department. Everybody went above and beyond. I’m just glad we got it done before anyone got hurt and before there was any more damage up there.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers, with the other supervisors, thanked Goodman as well as the rest of the department for their hard work.
“Coming from that profession, I know that’s one of the hardest cases to prosecute and to clear,” said Jeffers, a retired state trooper.
“I’d like to recognize you also that it did get to an ending without anybody getting seriously hurt. That’s something to say right there,” said Jeffers.
Supervisor Dave Sylvis, noting that he’s been a firefighter for 48 years, said, “I can tell you that they (arson cases) usually don’t get solved.”
Also at the meeting was township police Sgt. Kris Kruzelak who spoke highly of Goodman’s work as well as the work of the state police.
“Travis worked very well with Corporal Greg Agosti and a couple of the other fire marshals,” said Kruzelak. “They were constantly meeting, putting in a lot of long hours. It was the support of the chief and supervisors, and Dave (Monella), because I know our overtime budget took a pretty hard hit. But, we did accomplish the goal, and it was hard work between Travis and the whole department, even the patrol guys. I wish I could come up with how many hours that the department investigated that whole investigation over time, and just the man hours of the guys on patrol. We were constantly out there. Guys on patrol were hiding in the weeds. It’s an honor to get an arrest like that.”
“When you’re respected by your own people, that says a lot right there,” said Jeffers.
“I truly appreciate it, and I do my best to perform my job duties, and protect the people of our township and their property,” said Goodman. “I go above and beyond, and it’s part of the job, but it’s also a big teamwork effort as well. I’ve been an officer for 13 years now, and this is one of the biggest cases I’ve been involved in. It can get overwhelming at times, with all the information. It was trying at times, but we got it done.”
Noting Burkett’s preliminary hearing was held last Friday, Goodman said there were approximately 60 counts of arson and related charges that he filed with each individual trailer that was set on fire.
“It was not only an endangerment for the firefighters that were inside extinguishing and whatnot, and there was four of the six counts of burglaries were dismissed from the magistrate the other 60 something were bound in the court system, so I was very pleased with that,” said Goodman.
“And the people up there, will be safer now,” Goodman said.
Agosti, deputy fire marshal and supervisor of the Troop C state police fire marshal unit, Trooper Russell D. Stewart, a deputy fire marshal, and Trooper Tyler Thompson, assistant fire marshal, have also received ATF medals for their work in the investigation.
