The Sandy Township Supervisors approved advertising to update its mechanical devices ordinance at this week’s meeting.
“The current ordinance was a draft in 1981 and there’s several changes we’d like to make to update that,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “The first being the ordinance only covers machines that take coins or tokens or other things like that. We want to include paper money, credit cards or applications such as your phone ... you play a game on there and/or play music over the jukebox on your phone.”
Arbaugh also said the original document prohibits all gambling devices but some gambling devices are legal in Pennsylvania.
“We recommend just to change it to mirror whatever the law of the Commonwealth is at that time associated with gambling devices,” said Arbaugh.
The third revision would be to increase fees. Current fees are set at $25 per gaming device and $12.50 per jukebox.
“I’d like to increase those to $50 for a gaming device and $25 per jukebox,” said Arbaugh. “And then have the ability to review those fees with a resolution in the future.”
“I understand the gaming devices because that’s bringing money into their pockets. The jukeboxes definitely I do not,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis. “I don’t understand the increase in the jukeboxes other than I’m sure you’re looking at it’s been years since it’s changed. I would prefer myself, and that’s just my comment, that you leave the jukebox where it is and increase it on the machines that are bringing them money in. I can understand those.”
“It’s anything that would bring money in,” said Arbaugh. “So, if you pay a dollar for three songs in the jukebox, I mean, if it was free, then it wouldn’t (cost anything).”
“Right, but people aren’t making a tremendous amount of money off of the jukeboxes like they do the gambling machines or the other type of machines that they have in there. That’s my only comment,” said Sylvis.
“If we’re going to go that route, we should probably eliminate the jukebox altogether, but how can you place an ordinance for what, $12? We would get more money tied up in that for staff,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“That wouldn’t bother me a bit,” said Sylvis. “I don’t see ... doubling fees on something that isn’t bringing enough money in to justify doubling the fees on it. That’s my thought.”
Following the discussion, the supervisors unanimously approved advertising the ordinance.