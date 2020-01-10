DuBOIS — An update regarding a Wayne Road resident’s sewage problem was discussed at the Sandy Township Supervisors meeting this week.
Brenda Mowrey has attended several meetings over the last few months asking the township for help with a sewage problem near her property.
At the Dec. 16, 2019, meeting Zoning and Coding Enforcement Officer Jim Keck told the supervisors that he went out with the sewer crew and they walked the property but did not see any signs of standing water.
At this week’s meeting, Keck distributed information and photos to the supervisors regarding property located next to Mowrey’s.
“The pictures today reflect what was seen a few weeks ago,” said Keck. “Again, the area along the fence is really where water would back up if there was a rain event. The picture showing the fence, there’s a hole there and that’s where the waters would stand. Mrs. Mowrey said she filled in that swell in her backyard. That is creating a damming effect to the drainage through that back property. Again with the weather we just had, there’s no standing water in that low lying area along the fence other than what’s in the two holes at the fence.”
Mowrey said that is where she piled up rocks to keep her dogs out of it.
“So again, today’s inspection, like two weeks ago, there’s no standing water from the on-lot sewage system other than the holes that are along the fence,” said Keck.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township will continue to work with the homeowner.
“One thing that we’re going to do is visit the site once a week, look in the distribution box to see if we’re able to get the camera in, and if we’re able to get the camera in, we’re going to get the camera in,” said Arbaugh. “So that’s our plan of attack. Again, we can’t run a camera through if it’s full of water.”
“I understand that, but I just had to take my older dog to the vet Thursday because he is urinating blood and he is on strong antibiotics again. So please,” said Mowrey.
As a history for the two new supervisors, Keck said the township did do extensive dye testing with the property owners on the other side of the fence to see if there were sewage issues. He said no dye was shown.
Arbaugh said one of the biggest things is that the township is not sure it’s from the neighbor’s residence.
“We don’t have any definitive proof to force them or order them to do something such as install a holding tank and pumping ... there’s a huge expense for something that we’re not even sure it’s coming from them,” said Arbaugh.