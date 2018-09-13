DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved a contract agreement with the police officers association at Monday’s meeting.
A motion was made that the supervisors approve the new contract for the police and authorized it to be signed by the appropriate party of the township. No details of the contract were released.
Zoning change
A zoning amendment request from Lillian E. Marley was heard. Zoning Officer Jim Keck said Marley was requesting the change for property located in the Shaffer Road area of the township from a residential high density zoning district to a commercial district.
“The procedure this evening is to forward it to our planning commissions, both the township and (Clearfield) county,” Keck said. “With that will be a draft of the ordinance proposed. Both planning commissions have 30 days to offer comments and after that the supervisors schedule a public hearing and hear the comments and also any public comments on the zoning map request.”
Keck said the property is located across from where the animal hospital is located.
Minimum Municipal Obligations
The Minimum Municipal Obligation for 2019, non-uniformed employees, $97,303, was approved.
Also, the Minimum Municipal Obligation for 2019, police department, $173,402, was approved.
Teen Court
Teen Court of Clearfield County Association’s request for funds for the 2019 budget of $750 was approved
“We have participated in this for many, many years,” said township Manager Dave Monella. “It’s a good program and my suggestion and recommendation would be for you guys to go ahead and approve it.”
Cayman Landing exemption
The Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Cayman Landing sewage planning exemption request was approved.
Aqua Pennsylvania notification
Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. Wastewater provided notification of three wastewater pump stations to be replaced.
The township’s requirement is to identify the land use concerns. Since they’re existing pump stations, the township doesn’t think they would have any issues replacing them.
Industrial Park access road
Township Engineer Perry Bowser said a meeting was held with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the wetlands on the Industrial Park access road project.
“We’re looking at the option of relocating approximately 50 feet through a portion of the project to avoid some wetlands to avoid litigation,” Bowser said. “The design engineer is reviewing that option right now and coming back to us with a recommendation.”
Trick-or-Treat hours
Monella said he spoke with DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio about trick-or-treat hours for Halloween. They are in agreement to hold the hours from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in both the township and the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.