DuBOIS — Sandy Township supervisors learned this week that the Industrial Drive Extension project is on target for construction to begin next year.
The supervisors approved a resolution authorizing acceptance of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation funds for the township Industrial Park access road project.
At this week’s teleconference meeting, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the Appalachian Regional Commission approved an approximate $375,000 increase in funding for the township project.
“The increase was due to the increased costs of the roadway construction project due to some significant wetland issues, timing issues and other unforeseen issues,” said Arbaugh. “This allows us to have enough funding to get this project out for bid for the end of the year and under construction next year.”
In January 2016, the township submitted an application for the access road project. Subsequently, the township was awarded an ARC grant in the amount of $880,000, with a local match requirement of $220,000. During a pre-construction walk through of the project site with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, several wetland areas were identified. The identification of the wetlands necessitated a redesign of the project to relocate a portion of the proposed roadway and install additional stormwater piping to maintain connectivity of the identified wetlands. Following completion of the redesign, the updated estimate increased the overall project cost from the original estimate of $1.1 million to $1,568,869.
Arbaugh said the township is also working on another ARC grant application for another large project for Platt Road.
“What we’re hoping to do is match a whole bunch of different funding sources to finally get sewers running out to Platt Road,” said Arbaugh, noting township Engineer Perry Bowser is working on that application, which has a May 1 deadline.
The township is also planning for sewer extension work in the Kiwanis Trail area.
“We’re looking at the timing and different phases for that,” said Arbaugh. “We would break it up in a couple of different phases to allow us to have the funding and not have to take any loans out for the projects.”