Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, shared preliminary drawings completed by KTH Architects for the proposed new municipal building and police department.
“I just wanted to provide correspondence in front of you from KTH we received late this evening ... a preliminary conceptual design of a new building,” said Arbaugh. “They (KTH) also did submit a cost estimate. There were some issues with it, though, that I wasn’t ready to share with you at this time. There were some miscalculations on it. So, I did want to share the boards they had and also just the preliminary drawings that they had completed.”
Arbaugh said if the supervisors have any comments or questions over the next few weeks to please let him know.
In April, the supervisors approved hiring KTH Architects of DuBois for preliminary design services for possible construction of a new municipal building.
The location of the proposed new municipal building is on the Oklahoma-Salem Road on property purchased by the township several years ago, with hopes in the future of being able to building a new municipal building.
The current municipal building is located at 1094 Chestnut Ave.
Touch a TruckArbaugh said the township received a request from the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce to participate in the annual Touch a Truck event in the parking lot of the DuBois Walmart from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 14. The supervisors approved the township’s participation in the event which displays a wide variety of heavy equipment, trucks, emergency vehicles and fun “stuff” for children to climb on, honk horns and explore.
Industrial Park Access RoadThe supervisors approved paying invoice #15 for the Industrial Park Access Road.