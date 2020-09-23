DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, agreed to a five-year contract renewal with Advanced Disposal of Brockway for weekly curbside collection of solid waste and weekly curbside collection of recycling and an annual leaf collection program and electronic recycling event.
Prior to the vote, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township approached Advanced Disposal concerning the renewal of their existing garbage contract which doesn’t expire until Sept. 30, 2021.
“The purpose of approaching them early is to see what terms they would be able to renew at, to make us look at determining if we should bid it out, if we should renew with Advanced Disposal or how we should move forward with our garbage services here in the township,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said Advanced Disposal came back with “pretty good pricing.”
“Currently our contract right now increases to $23 a month for the residents as of Oct. 1,” said Arbaugh. “They (Advanced) would hold the price that is there currently of $22.70 for five years. Additionally, they would continue to honor that senior citizen and add a low volume discount also that would be $19.70 a month, for that entire five-year period. So the prices wouldn’t increase.”
Arbaugh said commercial would remain the same as it is in the current contract.
“If they (Advanced) did have to come back from the increase, they do have to approach us for approval of that increase,” said Arbaugh.
Additionally, Arbaugh said Advanced Disposal has given the township the option to move to automated containers, which were on display in the supervisors’ meeting room. One is a 95 gallon, while the other is a 35 gallon container.
“We could get these whatever color we agreed upon. The lids can be different than the bodies and each resident would be issued one of these containers at no cost,” said Arbaugh. “It would cost additional for a second container. Those details have to be worked out, but one container would be free for each resident.”
Advanced Disposal also added an additional leaf collection.
“Apparently we have one leaf collection in the contract. We would move to two leaf collections,” said Arbaugh. “They (Advanced) would continue to be responsible for the recycling vehicle and recycling pickup truck, and additionally they would add a once-per-year shredding event that we would work out with the vendor directly of location time, hours, but they would allow us to do that.”
Arbaugh said he did contact two other contractors in the area just to get a feel if they would bid on a contract if the township was to put one out.
“Unfortunately, we did not receive a response from those vendors on if they would or would not bid on a contract,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh recommended the supervisors approve the five-year renewal of the Advanced Disposal waste contract. If the township approved the contract before Oct. 1, Arbaugh said the township would receive a 30 cent discount for the next five years. He said he also received a letter from Advanced Disposal Monday indicating that Waste Management would honor this contract as part of the merger consolidation that is currently underway.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said that the current contract doesn’t have anything in it that if tipping fees change at landfills, they can increase the price.
Arbaugh said there is nothing in the contract that states that and he’ll verify that again.
“And over the last couple months, I probably had a handful of residents approach me, asking if there’s any way we can get back to the old system where there’s competition involved, because they thought the pricing was better when there were other companies allowed and it wasn’t just Advanced that was allowed to operate in our area,” said Salandra. “And I went back to a couple of those people and asked them what they thought and they thought that at a minimum, we should bid it out.”
“Checking off a couple garbage haulers in the area, we could probably do as good as a $1.50 less per month,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan. “But what I think we might be missing in the big picture ... and this also includes our recycling contract?”
“This includes recycling. This includes our electronic waste recycling, and also the bulk-item pickup,” said Arbaugh.
“So if we put it out for bid, that means we would end up paying for recycling out of our general fund, which would be a tax increase,” said Sullivan.
“It could be, depending on what the contract did ... when this contract went out...,” said Arbaugh.
“If we put it out for bid, we could put the recycling in there as part of the bid process too,” said Salandra.
“Yeah, we could,” said Arbaugh.
“I guess I don’t see that happening,” said Sullivan.
“That’s what was in the last contract,” said Salandra.
“When it went out for bid, but think of what that involves,” said Sullivan.
“And the recycling really ... really it’s gone haywire,” said Supervisor Sam Mollica.
“But still, the DEP requires us to provide that service (recycling),” said Sullivan.
“That’s correct,” said Arbaugh. “The DEP does require to provide that service. When we did this contract four years ago, the recycling market was good. People were not losing money on recycling. Now they’re losing money. In addition, we only had one bid when this went out to bid back in 2016 also.”
Salandra, who wasn’t a supervisor in 2016, said that when the contract was bid out last time it “was obviously done to push it toward one company.”
“One other advantage is the automated carts,” said Arbaugh. “I mean, those carts, they’re not cheap. They’re 60 bucks a piece or so. So they (Advance) would provide 4,000 of them, at no cost to us. They really dress up the community. I mean, I see bags ripped along the roadways and animal issues. And this helps resolve a lot of those problems.”
The supervisors voted 4-1 to renew the contract with Advanced Disposal for five years. Salandra voted no while Sullivan, Mollica, Bill Beers and Jim Jeffers voting in favor.