DuBOIS — A Sandy Township resident, at this week’s meeting, asked the supervisors about the possibility of getting a property cleaned up near Kilmer Road.
“There’s a few trash piles in there, and I think the good folks that live in there have been putting up with it quite long enough,” said Don Robertson. “Is there something the township can do to help them out? Either get the owner to clean it up or clean it up ourselves and back charge him?”
Township Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney said the property owner has been contacted and has been happy to work with the township on an agreement for cleaning up the trash piles, as well as some dilapidated structures in the area.
“We are currently in contact, and under contract with that property owner, to complete that in a particular amount of time,” said Gorney. “So we are definitely working on that.”
Gorney said she hopes it will be cleaned up by the end of next week.
“Thank you for that,” said Robertson.
On another matter, Robertson praised the township for the work done on the gravel roads in the areas of Harold Bundy Road, Yale Road, Sylvan Heights and Kilmer Road.
“But after the snow, there’s quite a few sections that are kind of beat up. I’m wondering if the township can do something about those while they’re small holes,” said Robertson. “If you wait too much longer, they’re going to become very big holes and then it’s going to be expensive. (If) You guys could attack those and kind of address them now that they’re not great big craters it would be greatly appreciated.”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township will take a look at them.