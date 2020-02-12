DuBOIS — A new streetlight installed near the home of Sandy Township resident John Cozen is, he says, so bright “it’s like someone is shining a flood light” in his face while he sits at home in the evenings.
Cozen, of 6 Tenth St., said the problem arose when a new light was installed about two weeks ago at the corner of 11th and Maple Avenue and it shines through his window.
“I did buy a drape because it was annoying,” said Cozen. “(The window coverings) are not going to be suitable in the summer because I like to have the cross breeze. In the summertime, I won’t be able to use my deck at all because the light will be shining in my face.”
The lights, he said, are also starting to be more of a hazard than they are a help because he was almost in a wreck one night because the streetlight was in his eyes as he met another car.
He said he contacted township officials about the matter but has received no relief.
“We did receive a complaint from Mr. Cozen and investigated it and didn’t see any issues,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We also contacted Penelec to see if they could install any shields on the light in the direction of the home to appease the homeowner, but they are not able to on the type of light. A traffic light engineer from PennDOT also investigated the light from a traffic safety standpoint and informed us that they did not see any safety concerns with the light. The township believes that the light provides better illumination directly on the roadway, providing a safer traveling environment.”
According to Arbaugh, the township engaged Penelec to switch out 181 of the township’s old High Pressure Sodium streetlights with new LED lights. The process started about six months ago, and approximately 125 streetlights have been converted to date. The LED lights have saved the township a significant amount of money in electric service costs and reduced electrical consumption, helping the environment, Arbaugh said.
Arbaugh said one of the other benefits is that the light from the LED streetlights are more directed onto the roadway surface, reducing the total amount of light that would be transferred into yards and adjacent areas.